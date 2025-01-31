 Skip navigation
Ben McAdoo is expected to remain on Patriots staff

  
Published January 31, 2025 07:02 AM

Mike Vrabel retained the Patriots’ special teams coaches from the 2024 season after becoming the team’s head coach earlier this month and it looks like they won’t be the only holdovers for the 2025 season.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com report that the Patriots are also expected to retain Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo was a senior offensive assistant on Jerod Mayo’s staff in 2024. Per Reiss’ report, his responsibilities may change during the 2025 season.

McAdoo was not coaching in the NFL during the 2023 season. He was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2022 and also worked for the Cowboys and Jaguars after being fired as the Giants’ head coach in 2017.