Bengals take 14-7 lead on Joe Burrow’s second touchdown pass of the day

The Bengals offense found itself in Week Five and they’ve remained in the groove to kick off Week Six.

Joe Burrow has ended each of the team’s first two possessions with touchdown passes. His strike to Tyler Boyd in the first quarter tied the Seahawks 7-7 and his second quarter toss to Andrei Iosivas has them up 14-7 with 12:20 to play in the first half.

It was the second catch and first touchdown of Iosivas’ NFL career.

Burrow is 13-of-15 for 123 yards. Sixty of those yards have come on four passes to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, including two throws that helped set up the Iosivas touchdown. Chase is now over 3,000 receiving yards on his career and on his way to proving DK Metcalf wrong about the results of Chase’s matchup with Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon.