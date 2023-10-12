Ja’Marr Chase on Devon Witherspoon: We’ll see who wins that matchup

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf spent some time praising Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, but the part of his comments that gained attention had to do with his Seattle teammate Devon Witherspoon.

Metcalf said that Witherspoon “will get the best” of the Bengals receiver when the teams face off on Sunday. On Thursday, Chase was asked about Metcalf’s prediction during a session with reporters in the locker room. Chase began his response by laughing and then suggested that he will let his play do the rest of his talking.

“He ain’t doing nothing but praising his teammate,” Chase said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s what he’s supposed to do. At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. He’s gonna get the opportunity to get his matchup and we’ll see who wins that matchup.”

Chase is coming off a massive day in a win over the Cardinals — 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns — and the Seahawks’ hopes of winning will require Witherspoon holds Chase well below those numbers.