Kirk Cousins on his Achilles: I think everything’s trending in the right direction

Last week, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said quarterback Kirk Cousins is “pretty much full-go” with what he can do at the team’s offseason program.

With OTAs beginning this week, Cousins was on the field throwing passes once again on Tuesday. He told reporters after the session that his rehab is coming along “really well.”

“Today I’ve felt the best I’ve felt,” Cousins said in his press conference. “That’s also one day at a time. The Falcons’ training staff is doing a great job with me on a daily basis with the rehab. I think everything’s trending in the right direction.

“I wasn’t sure when I stood here in March and I’d just gotten here how much I’d be able to do at practice, but today I felt like I was able to do everything I would’ve normally done. And that’s big for that stuff I talked about initially — building continuity, getting shared history together. So it’s a huge help. And [I’m] excited to see how fast we can heal from here.”

Cousins admitted there is still a type of mental hurdle he has to clear in his recovery. But knowing that he’s six-and-a-half months into what he was told would be a nine-month recovery and still participating is encouraging for him.

“I mean, we’re doing great. We’re progressing well,” Cousins said. “Today was a step better than yesterday was, physically. So that was encouraging. But, I’m watching the tapes and saying, ‘Alright, how am I using my lower half? How much am I using my back leg to drive the football?’ And there’s still more to go get, but I also feel that I can play pretty well today. But as a competitor, there’s more to go get.”

At this point, it doesn’t appear like anything has changed to knock Cousins off track from beginning the season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.