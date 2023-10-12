DK Metcalf: Ja’Marr Chase is great, but I think Devon Witherspoon will get the best of him

There’s been some minor trash talk in the lead up to this weekend’s matchup between the Seahawks and Bengals.

During his Wednesday press conference, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf was asked if there are things he appreciates or admires about Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“Just the long ball that I think [Joe] Burrow threw to him, like a 70-yard bomb — just how effortlessly he caught the ball,” Metcalf said. “He’s just a great receiver. I tip my hat off to him with what he’s done the first three years in the league. So, it’ll be fun to watch Sunday.

“But, I think ‘Spoon will get the best of him.”

‘Spoon being rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon — Seattle’s No. 5 overall pick who had a 97-yard pick six in the Seahawks’ last game. Witherspoon also has 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and four total passes defensed.

Metcalf has been impressed with the rookie corner, saying Witherspoon’s attitude and practice habits have made him better prepared for games.

“He’s always going to be a competitor at practice and I see now, it translates to the game,” Metcalf said. “So I’m not going to stop him — not one bit. And on the other side of it, it just helps me. … If I ever have to go up against [a corner] with that type of mentality, or that type of play style like Devon Witherspoon.

“But he’s been killing it. He’s been fun to watch. It was a great pick by Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider].”

Cincinnati’s offense got back to being explosive last week, with Burrow throwing for 317 yards and Chase catching 15 passes for 192 yards with three TDs. The matchup between Chase and Witherspoon should be a good one and we’ll see who comes out on top.

