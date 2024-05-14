 Skip navigation
Jahan Dotson on Jayden Daniels: I’m excited, that’s the QB I wanted

  
Published May 14, 2024 03:44 PM

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson didn’t have a vote about who the Commanders took with the second overall pick, but it wouldn’t have changed their choice if Dotson had weighed in.

The Commanders took quarterback Jayden Daniels, who Dotson worked out with before the Commanders took him in the first round a couple of years ago and the receiver said he had his eyes on playing with Daniels as the pre-draft process played out.

“He’s great,” Dotson said at a press conference. “I don’t know if I can say this, but that’s the quarterback that I wanted. I was happy when we drafted him. I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with him. Furthering our relationship since I’ve known him in the past. . . . He has big things coming for him.”

Dotson has played with four quarterbacks over his two seasons in Washington and there’s been a revolving door in place at the position since before he got to town, so it would be a home run for the Commanders if Dotson’s right about what lies ahead for Daniels.