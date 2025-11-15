 Skip navigation
Bengals to put Shemar Stewart on IR

  
November 15, 2025

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury and the rookie is set to miss at least three more games as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Stewart will be placed on injured reserve. The first-round pick will be eligible to return in Week 15.

Stewart missed four games earlier this season with an ankle injury. In the five games he’s played, Stewart has recorded six tackles and a quarterback hit.

The Bengals are also going to be without defensive end Trey Hendrickson in Week 11. Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample, and Cedric Johnson are their other options at the position.