Bill Belichick: Bailey Zappe’s been “pretty consistent” at practice this week

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe said that there is “nothing set in stone” when it comes to who is starting against the Chargers on Sunday, but he’s been getting the bulk of the work in practice this week and that tends to be a good sign about which direction a team is going.

Official word is going to have to wait a bit longer, though. Head coach Bill Belichick refused to name a starter once again at his Friday press conference, but he was willing to answer a question about how Zappe has looked in practice this week.

Belichick said Zappe is “pretty consistent” and that there is “not a lot of roller coaster with him.”

Zappe made two starts last season when Mac Jones was hurt and he’s replaced Jones in the second half of the Patriots’ last two losses. He threw interceptions in both of those appearances, but the possibility that he can be an upgrade on Jones seems like it will be enough to see what he can do with a longer run in the offense this week.