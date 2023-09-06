Bill Belichick: Jack Jones should be available this week

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expects to have cornerback Jack Jones in the lineup against the Eagles this weekend.

Jones agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday that calls for him to serve one year of probation and do 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping gun possession charges stemming from a June arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport. Belichick said at a Wednesday press conference that Jones “should be available” on Sunday, but offered no guesses on possible disciplinary action under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Belichick said, via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. “Talk to the league. See what they have to say.”

Jones was suspended by the Patriots at the end of last season, but he appears set to play a significant role as long as he’s available this season.