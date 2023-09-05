Jack Jones agrees to pre-trial probation, 48 hours of community service

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones agreed to a deal in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Chris Mason of masslive.com reports Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in return for prosecutors dropping charges.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” Jones’ attorney, Rosemary Scapicc told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Jones, though, still faces possible NFL discipline for carrying two loaded guns in his luggage at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Boston’s Logan International Airport on June 16.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,” the Suffolk County District Attorney said in a court filing, via masslive.com.

Jones, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022. He played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed, while also serving a team-imposed, two-game suspension.