Reports: Vikings interested in keeping Sam Darnold but unlikely to tag him

The Vikings are unlikely to use the franchise tag on Sam Darnold, according to multiple reports.

The team has until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to make a final decision.

The franchise tag would pay Darnold $40.242 million fully guaranteed for 2025.

The Vikings, though, are interested in keeping Darnold, per reports.

They signed Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million a year ago to be the bridge quarterback. The Vikings then drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick 43 days later.

McCarthy tore the meniscus in his right knee in the first preseason game, and Darnold had a career year 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns as the Vikings went 14-3.

The Vikings (and Darnold) now have a decision to make.

Darnold is scheduled for free agency next week.