Khalil Shakir: Extension is more motivation to reach highest limits

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir agreed to a four-year contract extension last week and he was in Buffalo to sign it on Monday.

Shakir was a fifth-round pick in 2022 and caught 49 passes in his first two seasons before taking a big jump in 2024. He led the team with 76 catches and 821 receiving yards while scoring four times in the regular season. Shakir added 18 catches for 174 yards in the playoffs as he became what General Manager Brandon Beane called “Mr. Dependable” for quarterback Josh Allen.

The extension recognizes the value of those contributions and Shakir said on Monday that it is also fuel for him to keep rising in 2025 and beyond.

“It makes me want to go to the gym right away,” Shakir said, via the team’s website. “You know that you have an organization behind you that believes in you and wants to lean on you a bit more. . . . More motivation just to continue to reach higher limits.”

The Bills were second in the league in points during the 2024 season and they’ll have offensive coordinator Joe Brady back for his second full season in the role, which adds to the reasons to believe that bigger things are in store for Shakir in the future.