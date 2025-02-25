Bills agree to four-year extension with Khalil Shakir

The Bills announced a four-year extension with wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

NFL Media reports the deal, which runs through 2029, is worth $60.2 million, including $32 million guaranteed.

Shakir led the Bills in targets (100), receptions (76) and receiving yards (821) in 2024, all career-highs for the 2022 fifth-round selection. He also posted a career-high four touchdown receptions.

Shakir dropped only one pass and ranked third among all pass catchers with 597 yards after catch.

In three seasons, Shakir has 125 catches for 1,593 yards and seven touchdowns.