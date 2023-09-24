Bills force five turnovers, crush Commanders 37-3

The Commanders came into Sunday’s home game against the Bills with a 2-0 record, but their undefeated run came crashing down.

Sam Howell threw four interceptions and the Bills sacked him nine times en route to a 37-3 win. The points came on a field goal with 46 seconds left to play as the Commanders barely avoided being shut out on home field.

The game remained in some doubt with the Commanders still within two scores into the fourth quarter, but a fumble by running back Antonio Gibson handed the Bills the ball on the Washington 31-yard-line. Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to stretch the Buffalo lead to 23-0 and it got even bigger a few moments later when edge rusher AJ Epenesa returned Howell’s final pick for a 32-yard touchdown.

Allen also threw a 35-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis to help propel the Bills to their second-straight win. That was Davis’ only catch, but Stefon Diggs had eight receptions for 111 yards and James Cook had 98 yards on 15 carries.

The offense took a back seat to the defense, however. Terrel Bernard had two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery while Leonard Floyd, Ed Oliver, and DaQuan Jones all had multiple sacks. That overwhelming performance leaves the Bills with a 2-1 record ahead of next week’s visit from the Dolphins.

Given the way Miami has been playing, they’ll likely need a repeat to make it three wins in a row.