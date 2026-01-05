Bills post 35-8 win in regular season finale at Highmark Stadium

There was plenty for Bills fans to celebrate during the final regular season at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo scored touchdowns on five of their eight possessions and their defense didn’t give up much of anything to the Jets during a 35-8 win. The victory makes the Bills the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs and they are set to be in Jacksonville for a wild card game next weekend.

The Bills rested most of their starters and quarterback Josh Allen played just one snap to keep his consecutive starts streak alive before giving way to Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky would go 22-of-29 for 259 yards and four touchdowns over the rest of the afternoon. The Bills also got 151 yards on 21 carries from Ray Davis and the Jets defense will need some major renovations before the team returns to the field next season.

Sunday’s game was their 17th straight without an interception, which makes them the first team in league history to go without an interception for an entire season. The issues go far beyond that and they’ll also need a better answer at quarterback because they got very little from Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook this season.

The Jets had a -134 point differential over their final five games of the season, which has led some to wonder if they may also be in the market for a better answer at head coach. Indications are that Aaron Glenn will be back, but there’s been little tangible reason to buy into his repeated message that there’s a plan for success in place with the franchise.

Their plan to address any of those needs will be helped by the No. 2 overall draft pick. Sunday’s loss along with the Giants’ win over the Raiders means that the Jets will be the second team on the clock in April. They’ll also have the Colts’ first-round pick and they’ll need all the talent they can find.

Buffalo’s plans won’t include any rebuilding. Their focus will be on trying to finally break through in the AFC and make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years. That will likely call for them to win three road games in a row, so they’ll have to hope that this week’s rest did everyone’s bodies some good.