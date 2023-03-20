 Skip navigation
Bills sign receiver Trent Sherfield

  
Published March 20, 2023 07:58 AM
The Bills have announced that wide receiver Trent Sherfield has signed a one-year contract.

Sherfield originally entered the NFL with the Cardinals, as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He lasted three years in Arizona before playing one season in San Francisco and one in Miami.

With the Dolphins last year, Sherfield had his best NFL season, catching 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a major special teams contributor, playing 40 percent of the Dolphins’ special teams snaps.

Sherfield should add good depth to the Bills, both at wide receiver and on special teams.