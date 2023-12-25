Bradley Chubb: Good to “get over that hump” by beating team with winning record

Sunday’s game in Miami featured two teams trying to win a game that would change the perception outsiders had of them this season.

The Cowboys were looking for their first road win against a strong opponent while the Dolphins were looking for their first win of any kind against a team with a winning record. The Cowboys scored with just over three minutes to play to take a 20-19 lead, but the Dolphins were able to drive for a game-winning Jason Sanders field goal.

After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel called the 22-20 win “pretty satisfying” because their locker room is “filled with guys that have been told they can’t” and they showed they can. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb had a similar take when asked about what the victory means.

“It’s cool, man, it’s cool, but we’re not done,” Chubb said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re not even close to being where we want to be. There’s a lot of plays we left out there and championship teams don’t leave those plays out there and it’s just finally good to get over that hump of the narrative and changing the narrative to be what we want it to be and how we want to approach everything and it’s just been dope to see this team come together, not worry about the outsiders, the naysayers and just do what we do and prepare like we’re a championship team each and every week. I got emotional with the ‘who can’t’ because at the end of the day we put our heart and put our soul into this and for somebody to tell us we can’t do it, we’re going to want to go out there and prove them wrong every time.”

The win secured a playoff spot for the Dolphins and next week brings a date with the Ravens that could determine home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, so there will be more questions for the team to answer after they put one of the chief narratives about their season to bed on Sunday.