Brandon Aiyuk is not at 49ers mandatory minicamp

Running back Christian McCaffrey reported to the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and signed a new contract with the team, but there’s been no new developments regarding wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s status.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that Aiyuk has not reported to the team’s facility for their only mandatory work of the offseason. Aiyuk also stayed away from the team throughout the voluntary phases of work.

Aiyuk is subject to over $100,000 in fines for missing the three-day minicamp, although he likely sees that as a price worth paying if it should help him land a long-term extension. There has also been trade chatter regarding Aiyuk over the course of the offseason, but 49ers General Manager John Lynch indicated that was no longer on the table after the draft.

In addition to the McCaffrey deal, the 49ers also signed Jauan Jennings to an extension recently and that trade situation could change if nothing comes together with Aiyuk in the coming weeks.