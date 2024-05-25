 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Three days later, Aaron Rodgers says he was never going to run for Vice President
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Three days later, Aaron Rodgers says he was never going to run for Vice President
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Brandon Aiyuk is asking the 49ers for a contract that beats Amon-Ra St. Brown’s

  
Published May 25, 2024 04:34 AM

The contract that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Lions this offseason may serve as the basis of what Brandon Aiyuk expects from the 49ers.

Aiyuk and the 49ers are talking, and Aiyuk’s goal is to beat St. Brown’s contract and come in “at that number or higher,” Jeremy Fowler reported on ESPN.

What constitutes “that number” for St. Brown is a little complicated, as the full details of St. Brown’s contract show it wasn’t quite as great a deal as the initial reports suggested. But St. Brown’s extension gives him $28 million a year through three years, and Aiyuk will be wanting something in that neighborhood.

The 49ers may simply be unwilling to give Aiyuk a contract that beats St. Brown’s, however, and if they are, his options would be to take a lesser contract or play this year on his $14.1 million base salary and then head into 2025 as a free agent, where the 49ers could franchise tag him, sign him to a long-term deal, or let him walk.