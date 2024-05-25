Report: Brandon Aiyuk is asking the 49ers for a contract that beats Amon-Ra St. Brown’s

The contract that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Lions this offseason may serve as the basis of what Brandon Aiyuk expects from the 49ers.

Aiyuk and the 49ers are talking, and Aiyuk’s goal is to beat St. Brown’s contract and come in “at that number or higher,” Jeremy Fowler reported on ESPN.

What constitutes “that number” for St. Brown is a little complicated, as the full details of St. Brown’s contract show it wasn’t quite as great a deal as the initial reports suggested. But St. Brown’s extension gives him $28 million a year through three years, and Aiyuk will be wanting something in that neighborhood.

The 49ers may simply be unwilling to give Aiyuk a contract that beats St. Brown’s, however, and if they are, his options would be to take a lesser contract or play this year on his $14.1 million base salary and then head into 2025 as a free agent, where the 49ers could franchise tag him, sign him to a long-term deal, or let him walk.