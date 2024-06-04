 Skip navigation
49ers give Christian McCaffrey a new deal

  
Published June 4, 2024 01:20 PM

The best running back in football is also one of the best offensive weapons. With $11.8 million in 2024 compensation, Christian McCaffrey isn’t paid that way.

He now will be. Or at least closer to it.

Per a league source, the 49ers and McCaffrey have reached agreement on a two-year extension. He’s now under contract for the next four years.

The extension has a new-money average of $19 million per year.

McCaffrey, who turns 28 on Friday, originally signed a four-year, $64 million extension in early 2020, after his third season with the Panthers. When he was traded to the 49ers during the 2022 season, his contract was not changed.

He had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2023, with 21 total touchdowns. In 2019, he became only the third player in NFL history (joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig) to have 1,000 or more rushing yards and 1,000 or more receiving yards in the same season.

We’ll have the full breakdown of the deal soon.