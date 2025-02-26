Brandon Beane: Coming up short just makes chip on Josh Allen’s shoulder bigger

The 2024 season ended with some individual glory for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the ultimate team success remained elusive.

Allen was voted the NFL’s MVP for the first time in his career, which came as a bit of a surprise after two-time MVP Lamar Jackson was voted a first-team All-Pro by the same electorate. That announcement came a couple of weeks after Allen and the Bills lost 32-29 to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

It’s the latest in a series of close playoff losses for the Bills and General Manager Brandon Beane was asked on PFT Live Tuesday if that increased the pressure on Allen to break through in the playoffs. Beane doesn’t believe it does because of how much pressure Allen already puts on himself.

“I don’t think it’s more,” Beane said. “When you live in Buffalo and the four Super Bowls and how many times we’ve come close — every time that we come up short like we unfortunately did again this year, I think the chip just gets bigger on Josh. Who doesn’t appreciate being the MVP? But Josh Allen wakes up every day to hold the Super Bowl trophy.”

Jackson and the Ravens are in a similar boat to the Bills after watching the Chiefs advance to five of the last six Super Bowls. One of the big storylines of the 2025 season will be whether one of them can finally get there.