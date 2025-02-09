Brandon Graham officially active for Super Bowl LIX, Bryce Huff inactive

Brandon Graham is officially back for the Eagles.

The Eagles listed Graham as questionable to play on Friday after two weeks of practices in the defensive end’s return from a torn triceps and activated him from injured reserve on Saturday. That was a pretty good sign that he’d be playing against the Chiefs and it became a sure thing when the Eagles turned in their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the kickoff of Super Bowl LIX.

Neither team had any real injury question marks heading into the game, so all of the inactives on both sides are healthy scratches,

The most notable one of those is Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff. He was a splashy free agent signing this offseason, but missed time with injury and fell far enough out of favor that he’s the odd man out with Graham back in action. Quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive back Lewis Cine, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, guard Trevor Keegan, and wide receiver Ainias Smith are also out.

Cornerback Steven Nelson, cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive end Joshua Uche, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, tackle Ethan Driskell, and defensive end Malik Herring are inactive for the Chiefs.

