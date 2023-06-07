 Skip navigation
Brian Burns changes to No. 0

  
Published June 7, 2023 03:12 PM
Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns is changing to No. 0, the team announced Wednesday.

He becomes the 19th player in the league to adopt the number. Bucs edge rusher YaYa Diaby, Ravens edge rusher Roquan Smith, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants receiver Parris Campbell, Falcons defensive end Lorenzo Carter, Cardinals receiver Zach Pascal, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting are among others who will wear 0.

An offseason rules change allows players to wear the number for the first time.

“I kind of was on the zero thing before everyone jumped on it,” Burns said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “Now it’s a common thing in the league. It feels good to know I’ll be the first Panther with it, though.”

Burns is switching from defensive end to outside linebacker in the team’s new 3-4 defensive scheme.

“I figured since they’re changing my position technically, because of the defense we’re in now, it gives me the opportunity to do something new,” Burns said. I feel like it’s a lot of new around here. So I feel like, why not do it? It’s a new beginning.

“We’ve got a lot of new. A lot of new things going in our favor now; I really feel good about this year, and this team and what we’re doing.”