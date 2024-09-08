Brian Daboll: Benching Daniel Jones “not in my mind”

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not make a triumphant return to the lineup on Sunday.

Jones tore his ACL after playing poorly early last season, but the Giants stuck with him as their starter for this season and the first day back on the field was a rough one. Jones threw two interceptions and failed to lead the Giants to a touchdown in a 28-6 home loss to the Vikings.

Jones was 22-of-42 passing the ball and ran six times for 15 yards on a day when it looked like the Giants may not have the right answers to their offensive questions, so it wasn’t a surprise that head coach Brian Daboll was asked if he’s thinking about a quarterback change. It doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards just yet, though.

“We’re gonna watch everything. That’s not in my mind,” Daboll said at his press conference.

The Giants are in Washington next weekend and another bad outing against a divisional foe won’t do anything to sell the idea that Jones will wind up as the right answer for the offense.