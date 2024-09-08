 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll: Benching Daniel Jones “not in my mind”

  
Published September 8, 2024 07:54 PM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not make a triumphant return to the lineup on Sunday.

Jones tore his ACL after playing poorly early last season, but the Giants stuck with him as their starter for this season and the first day back on the field was a rough one. Jones threw two interceptions and failed to lead the Giants to a touchdown in a 28-6 home loss to the Vikings.

Jones was 22-of-42 passing the ball and ran six times for 15 yards on a day when it looked like the Giants may not have the right answers to their offensive questions, so it wasn’t a surprise that head coach Brian Daboll was asked if he’s thinking about a quarterback change. It doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards just yet, though.

“We’re gonna watch everything. That’s not in my mind,” Daboll said at his press conference.

The Giants are in Washington next weekend and another bad outing against a divisional foe won’t do anything to sell the idea that Jones will wind up as the right answer for the offense.