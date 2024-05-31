Brian Daboll calling plays at OTAs, final decision to come in training camp

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in March that calling offensive plays was something he was looking into as the team made plans for the 2024 season and he’s been testing things out during the team’s organized team activities.

At practices open to the media, Daboll has been seen with a radio making the play calls as the team works through their team drills. Daboll said that the team is taking things practice by practice at this point and that they’ll make a call about whether he or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will do it before the end of training camp.

“I’ve called plays for a long time,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “So it’s good to get out here at practice and do it, but there’s a whole process that goes through with it. There’s training camp. There’s OTAs. And I’ll make the decision, like I said back in March, that I feel is best.”

The Giants’ ability to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season will have a lot to do with Daboll’s long-term outlook with the team, so it wouldn’t be a great surprise if he made sure he is putting as much of a stamp on the offense as possible this fall.