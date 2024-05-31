 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Daboll calling plays at OTAs, final decision to come in training camp

  
Published May 31, 2024 07:13 AM

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in March that calling offensive plays was something he was looking into as the team made plans for the 2024 season and he’s been testing things out during the team’s organized team activities.

At practices open to the media, Daboll has been seen with a radio making the play calls as the team works through their team drills. Daboll said that the team is taking things practice by practice at this point and that they’ll make a call about whether he or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will do it before the end of training camp.

“I’ve called plays for a long time,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “So it’s good to get out here at practice and do it, but there’s a whole process that goes through with it. There’s training camp. There’s OTAs. And I’ll make the decision, like I said back in March, that I feel is best.”

The Giants’ ability to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season will have a lot to do with Daboll’s long-term outlook with the team, so it wouldn’t be a great surprise if he made sure he is putting as much of a stamp on the offense as possible this fall.