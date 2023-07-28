Brock Purdy: No conversation about starting Week One yet

The consensus around the 49ers this offseason was that Brock Purdy will open the season as the team’s starting quarterback as long as he’s healthy and Purdy was cleared for training camp this week.

That doesn’t mean that the team has started making plans for their September 10 visit to Pittsburgh, however. Purdy said that head coach Kyle Shanahan has not said anything about the first week of the regular season at this point.

“No, we haven’t had any conversation like that,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It’s ‘How can I be great today?’ ‘At practice, let’s get these reps, let’s get the mental reps, and let’s continue to grow.’ Obviously what we put on tape last year was great and all, but there’s still a lot of areas where I have to grow and get better and stuff. That’s just where I’m at. We’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Given the way the 49ers operated all offseason, there may not need to be much of a conversation as long as Purdy’s elbow holds up over the course of training camp.