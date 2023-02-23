 Skip navigation
Broncos hire Davis Webb as quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 23, 2023 11:54 AM
nbc_pft_vancejosephbroncos_230216
February 16, 2023 08:44 AM
Denver has reportedly requested permission to interview Cardinals DC Vance Joseph. Mike Florio shares why the potential move would be such a surprise as Chris Simms says why they'd be lucky to have him.

Russell Wilson is getting a new position coach, and it’s someone who has a lot less experience playing the quarterback position than Wilson does.

Davis Webb is being hired as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson has started 189 games in his NFL career. Webb has started one game, the Giants’ meaningless Week 18 game at the end of last season. But Broncos coach Sean Payton apparently thinks the 28-year-old Webb can teach the 34-year-old Wilson about the quarterback position.

Webb had previously indicated he was thinking about retiring as a player to pursue a coaching career , and it appears he has now done so, although there’s been no official retirement announcement. Webb will continue to spend his Sundays on the sideline, but now he’ll do so as a coach, not a backup.