Dolphins restructured RB De’Von Achane, C Aaron Brewer deals to create cap space

For those who believe the Dolphins are tanking in 2026, one trend contradicts that conclusion: They’re kicking as much cap space as they can into future years.

Case in point, and as first noted by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: The Dolphins recently restructured the contracts of running back De’Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer, lowering their cap charges for the current year.

Achane is in the last year of his rookie contract, at a salary of $5.7 million. Via Spotrac.com, Miami added four void years to the deal, allowing the bulk of the contract to be paid as a signing bonus and pushing $3.6 million into future years.

As to Brewer’s deal, the Dolphins converted $5.25 million into a signing bonus, creating $4.2 million in cap space.

That said, the can-kicking was more necessity than luxury. Cutting Tua Tagovailoa will result in $99.2 million in dead-money charges over the next two years. For that and other reasons, the Dolphins are currently in the worst shape of all 32 franchises, as it relates to the 2026 cap.

The recent trade of receiver Jaylen Waddle added to that burden, given that pre-June 1 trades trigger full acceleration of all prorated guaranteed payments.

As to Achane, who is now on the books for the minimum salary of $1.145 million, it makes the price for any potential trade more expensive for his new team, since Miami has already paid the bulk of Achane’s 2026 pay. (And, yes, the team has gotten the word out that Achane is “not available.” As recently explained, however, he’s surely not among the handful of truly untradeable NFL players.)

The bottom line is that the new regime in Miami inherited a mess. Both as to the roster and as to the cap. The only good news is that these dynamics push the bar even lower for the Dolphins in 2026. Neither G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan nor coach Jeff Hafley will be facing serious scrutiny regarding the performance of the team until 2027.

And if the Dolphins somehow contend for a playoff berth this year, they’ll both be regarded as heroes.