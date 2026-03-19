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De’Von Achane may be “not available,” but is he truly untouchable?

  
Published March 19, 2026 01:23 PM

After trading receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, the Dolphins got the word out that running back De’Von Achane is not available.

But there’s a difference between being “not available” and truly touchable.

Very few players would never be traded, under any circumstances and for any offer. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the first two names that come to mind.

There’s surely a package the Dolphins wouldn’t refuse for Achane. And it’s possible, frankly, that they’re calling him “not available” in order to get the offers closer to that range.

Achane, 24, was a third-round pick in 2023. He had a breakout season in 2025, rushing for 1,350 yards and averaging 5.7 yards per carry. (He also had 488 receiving yards and scored 12 total touchdowns.)

He’s due to make $5.767 million in 2026, the final year of his four-year rookie deal. The Dolphins, if they’re intent on keeping him, need to decide whether to extend his contract in the not-too-distant future or to see how next season goes before possibly playing the franchise-tag dance.

Regardless, he’s not among the handful of “untouchable” players. There’s surely an offer big enough to get him. Calling him “not available” means that they haven’t gotten an offer yet that they like. Injecting the possibility of a trade into the NFL ether is an unmistakable message to anyone who’d be interested in trying to get them to change their mind.