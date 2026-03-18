Report: Dolphins tell inquiring teams De’Von Achane is not available

The Dolphins have been clearing the proverbial deck this offseason under new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, highlighted again by the club agreeing to trade Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos on Tuesday.

But that doesn’t mean anyone and everyone will be moved.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Wednesday morning that the Dolphins have told inquiring teams that running back De’Von Achane is not available.

Achane, 24, just completed his third year in the league, which makes him eligible for an extension. As noted by ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Sullivan has mentioned Achane as a building block for the club. And after a season leading the league at 5.7 yards per carry in 2025, Achane could get a significant second contract from Miami.

Achane was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2025, having rushed for 1,350 yards with eight touchdowns and having caught 67 passes for 488 yards with four TDs.

In his 44 career games with 36 starts, Achane has rushed for 3,057 yards with 22 touchdowns and averaged a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. The versatile back has also caught 172 passes for 1,227 yards with 13 TDs.