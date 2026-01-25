Broncos out to 7-0 lead over Patriots

The first five offensive snaps of the game for the Broncos were unimpressive, but No. 6 made up for it.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham launched a ball downfield for wide receiver Marvin Mims and Mims reeled it in for a 52-yard gain. Stidham hit wide receiver Courtland Sutton two plays later for a six-yard touchdown and an early lead over the Patriots.

The extra point made it 7-0 with 10:19 off the clock.

The Broncos picked up one yard while going three-and-out to open the game and Stidham threw incompletions on the first two plays of the second drive. The Patriots weren’t any better as they punted after three plays, but we’ll find out if the second try works as well as it did for the home team.