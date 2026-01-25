 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos out to 7-0 lead over Patriots

  
Published January 25, 2026 03:21 PM

The first five offensive snaps of the game for the Broncos were unimpressive, but No. 6 made up for it.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham launched a ball downfield for wide receiver Marvin Mims and Mims reeled it in for a 52-yard gain. Stidham hit wide receiver Courtland Sutton two plays later for a six-yard touchdown and an early lead over the Patriots.

The extra point made it 7-0 with 10:19 off the clock.

The Broncos picked up one yard while going three-and-out to open the game and Stidham threw incompletions on the first two plays of the second drive. The Patriots weren’t any better as they punted after three plays, but we’ll find out if the second try works as well as it did for the home team.