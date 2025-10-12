Broncos squeeze out a 13-11 win over Jets in London

The Broncos won’t find much to like about their offensive performance in London on Sunday, but their defense did enough to send them back to Denver with a win.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times and the Jets failed to score a touchdown during the Broncos’ 13-11 win. The victory moves the Broncos to 4-2 ahead of a Week 7 home date with the Jets’ co-tenants at MetLife Stadium.

When the Broncos face the Giants, they’ll try to find a better plan for quarterback Bo Nix and company. Nix threw a touchdown on the final play of the first quarter, but the Broncos did not score any points over the next two quarters. Nix did not have a completion in the third quarter and a holding penalty in the end zone on guard Quinn Meinerz put the Jets up 11-10 at one point.

Nix found his footing with four completions on a drive that led to Wil Lutz’s go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, but a sack on third down with around three minutes to play left the Jets with a chance to pull out a win. The Jets got across midfield, but a sack by Justin Strnad moved them back and another one on fourth down ended the game.

The Jets managed 82 offensive yards in the game as Fields went 9-of-17 for 45 yards. The Broncos only had 248 yards, so fans in London may not be clamoring for another visit from either of these clubs any time soon.

Among the questions Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will field after the game was the team’s bizarre approach to the end of the first half. They had the ball near midfield down 10-6 with a minute left, but ran three plays and then let the final 35 seconds run off the clock without running a fourth play. Give the team’s record and where they were on the field in a close game, it was curious decision making that continues a rough start to Glenn’s tenure with the team.

They will host the Panthers next Sunday in their next bid to pick up their first win of the year.