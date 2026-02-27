Broncos use second-round tender on Ja’Quan McMillian

Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian has moved into a prominent role for the Broncos over the last three seasons and the team is moving to hold onto him for a fourth season.

McMillian’s agent Deryk Gilmore told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that the Broncos have extended a second-round restricted free agent tender to his client.

The tender carries a salary of $5.853 million for the 2026 season. Other teams will be able to negotiate with McMillian and can sign him to an offer sheet that the Broncos will have a right to match. If they pass on that opportunity, they will get a second-round pick as compensation.

McMillian appeared in every game last seasona nd played two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps in the regular season. He had 56 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also came up with a much-discussed interception of a pass by Bills quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to set up the winning score for Denver in overtime of the divisional round of the playoffs.