Browns agree to terms with D’Onta Foreman

The Browns are adding a veteran running back.

D’Onta Foreman has agreed to terms with Cleveland, per Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com.

Foreman, who turns 28 next month, spent last season with the Bears. He rushed for 425 yards with four touchdowns in nine games, also recording 11 receptions for 77 yards with a TD.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Foreman’s best season came in 2022 when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns with the Panthers. He became the team’s lead back after Christian McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers.

Foreman notably also rushed for 566 yards with three TDs for the Titans in 2021 and had 327 yards as a rookie for Houston.

Cleveland’s top running back, Nick Chubb, is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last year and may not be available to start 2024.