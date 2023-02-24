Browns announce Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach

Bubba Ventrone is officially a member of the Browns coaching staff.

Word that the Browns would be hiring Ventrone as their special teams coordinator and assistant head coach broke earlier this week and the team formally announced the move on Friday. Ventrone spent a decade playing special teams in the NFL before moving into the coaching ranks and his history was cited by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in the release announcing the hire.

“We are thrilled to add Bubba to our coaching staff,” Stefanski said in a statement. “He brings a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league. As a player, he built a reputation as a top special teamer during his 10-year career. He used that experience to make a successful transition to the sidelines, where his units have routinely performed at a high level. He has an infectious passion for the game and we are excited to have him leading our special teams unit.”

Ventrone spent the last five seasons as the Colts’ special teams coordinator and replaces Mike Priefer, who was dismissed after four years with the Browns.