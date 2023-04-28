Browns make first pick of 2023 draft, select Cedric Tillman at No. 74

At long last, the Browns have made a selection in the 2023 draft.

With the 74th overall pick, Cleveland has drafted receiver Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Tillman is a big-bodied receiver. He caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2021, leading the program in receiving. But an ankle injury limited him to six games in 2022, as he caught 37 passes for 417 yards with three TDs.

Tillman is another target for quarterback Deshaun Watson and joins a receiving corps led by Amari Cooper.

Cleveland also has Donovan Peoples-Jones and recently acquired Elijah Moore from the Jets .