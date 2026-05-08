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Browns put LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on PUP list

  
Published May 8, 2026 10:03 AM

Word in February was that it was doubtful that Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will ever play again and the team made a roster move that rules him out for the 2026 season on Friday.

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move removes him from the 90-man roster and bars him from being activated at any point this year.

Owusu-Koramoah spent all of last season on the PUP list as well. He suffered a neck injury in October 2024 and has not returned to the field since getting hurt.

The 2021 second-round pick has 308 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles in 49 career games.