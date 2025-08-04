Browns sign RB Trayveon Williams

The Browns have added a veteran running back who’s plenty familiar with the AFC North.

Cleveland announced on Monday the club has signed Trayveon Williams.

Williams, 27, was recently released by the Patriots after signing with New England earlier in the offseason. A Bengals sixth-round pick in 2019, Williams had spent his entire career with Cincinnati. He appeared in 17 games in each of the last two seasons, almost exclusively on special teams. He played 64 percent of Cincinnati’s snaps on the unit in 2023 plus 55 percent of special teams snaps in 2024.

He was on the field for just 10 offensive snaps last season.

Additionally, the Browns announced the previously reported signing of tight end Mitch Van Vooren. The club waived offensive tackle Julian Pearl to make room on the roster.