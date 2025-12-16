Browns sign WR Jamari Thrash, cut OG Garrett Dellinger

The Browns signed wide receiver Jamari Thrash back to the active roster, the team announced Monday. The Browns waived offensive guard Garrett Dellinger in a corresponding move.

The Browns cut Thrash on Saturday to sign Dellinger to the active roster.

Thrash, a fifth-round pick in 2024, has appeared in nine games this season. He has recorded 10 receptions for 107 yards.

Dellinger made his NFL debut in Sunday’s loss to the Bears, playing 29 offensive snaps and one on special teams. He is a rookie out of LSU, whom the Ravens selected in the seventh round.