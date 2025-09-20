 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push 'tight'
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Browns will have K Andre Szmyt on Sunday

  
Published September 20, 2025 02:24 PM

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt is set to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Szmyt was added to the injury report with a left calf injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable. The Browns announced on Saturday that he no longer has any injury designation.

Szmyt is 2-of-3 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points so far this year.

The Browns also cleared wide receiver DeAndre Carter to play. Carter was in the concussion protocol and listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Dom Jones have been elevated from the practice squad in other moves. Davis played in one game for the team last year and Jones signed with the team after going undrafted this year.