Browns will have K Andre Szmyt on Sunday

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt is set to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Szmyt was added to the injury report with a left calf injury on Friday and he was listed as questionable. The Browns announced on Saturday that he no longer has any injury designation.

Szmyt is 2-of-3 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points so far this year.

The Browns also cleared wide receiver DeAndre Carter to play. Carter was in the concussion protocol and listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Dom Jones have been elevated from the practice squad in other moves. Davis played in one game for the team last year and Jones signed with the team after going undrafted this year.