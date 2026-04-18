Giants haven’t given up on keeping Dexter Lawrence

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence wants out. The Giants aren’t giving up yet.

As reported by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, via SB Nation, the powers-that-be want to keep Lawrence in New York.

“We are working together to get the best outcome for the Giants team,’’ coach John Harbaugh told Schwartz. “We also respect Dexter fully as a person and player and want him to be happy. We are doing everything we can, as best we can, as responsibly as we can.”

Schwartz writes that the Giants are “willing to give [Lawrence] a significant financial upgrade” over the $20 million he’s due to make in 2026. Lawrence, however, “is dug in on what he wants.”

“Significant” is in the eye of the beholder. The Giants may think it’s “significant.” Lawrence apparently doesn’t believe it’s “significant” enough.

Per Schwartz, the Giants are willing to trade Lawrence. They want a first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

If that’s the way it goes, here’s how it should unfold. One, the Giants and Lawrence find a team that is willing to satisfy both the trade requirements and the contract expectations. Two, Lawrence quietly submits to a physical in the coming days. Three, the trade happens when the team acquiring Lawrence is on the clock in round one.

That’s the best way to position the Giants to acquire a first-round pick without getting leapfrogged by another team that may accurately predict the player the Giants would want in that spot. But it requires, above all else, extreme discretion by everyone involved.