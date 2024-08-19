 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

240819-davanteadams.jpg
Where Adams stands with the Raiders
240819-brandonaiyuk.jpg
Door is closed on Aiyuk to the Patriots
nbc_pft_rams_240819.jpg
How Rams’ QB room looks with Stafford, Bennett

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers activate TE Tanner Taula, waive DL Eric Banks

  
Published August 19, 2024 11:08 AM

The Buccaneers have made a pair of roster moves.

Tampa Bay announced that tight end Tanner Taula passed his physical and has been activated off the non-football injury list.

Taula joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in the spring.

Tampa Bay has also waived defensive lineman Eric Banks with an injury designation. Banks, 26, has appeared in six career games for the Chargers and Cardinals. He played two games for Arizona last season, recording a pair of tackles.