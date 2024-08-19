Buccaneers activate TE Tanner Taula, waive DL Eric Banks

The Buccaneers have made a pair of roster moves.

Tampa Bay announced that tight end Tanner Taula passed his physical and has been activated off the non-football injury list.

Taula joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in the spring.

Tampa Bay has also waived defensive lineman Eric Banks with an injury designation. Banks, 26, has appeared in six career games for the Chargers and Cardinals. He played two games for Arizona last season, recording a pair of tackles.