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Bucs owner Joel Glazer will gladly write a big check for Baker Mayfield’s next contract

  
Published April 13, 2026 11:04 AM

Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer will gladly pay what it takes to keep quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay beyond the 2026 season.

Mayfield is heading into the final year of his contract, and Glazer said he’ll be happy to write the big check that Mayfield will get when he signs his next deal.

“Obviously the quarterback is the highest paid position on the team, rightfully so,” Glazer said, via PewterReport.com. “That means that it’s going good, so if the quarterback’s making top money, then your team is probably doing well and the quarterback’s performing well. That’s obviously a key component to success. That doesn’t hurt at all to write that check, it’s something that all the teams do when you have good quarterbacks.”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said on PFT Live during the offseason that the Bucs’ plans revolve around Mayfield, and Glazer says Mayfield is the kind of quarterback the franchise wants to build around.

“He’s gone above and beyond anything we could’ve asked or hoped for Baker,” Glazer said. “Everybody loves him, performs, gives 250 percent when he’s on that field and that’s all you can ask for.”

Now the question is when Glazer will pay Mayfield all the money he’s asking for.