Bucs plan to interview Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator

Former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is in the mix for the same job with the Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers plan to interview Dorsey for the position next week. The Bucs lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales this week when he agreed to become the new head coach of the Panthers.

Dorsey was fired by the Bills during the regular season. He became their offensive coordinator in 2022 after the departure of Brian Daboll after previously serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Dorsey also interviewed with the Browns this week and the Buccaneers have reportedly also shown interest in Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, and former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.