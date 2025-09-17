Bucs RG Cody Mauch has a knee injury that could keep him out this week

Bucs starting right guard Cody Mauch has a knee injury that could keep him out this week, coach Todd Bowles said.

Mauch did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through.

“We’ll see how the week goes, but he’s a question mark as well,” Bowles said, via Scott Smith of the team website.

He is the latest injury in a banged-up offensive line.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs has not made it back from July knee surgery yet, missing the first two games, and starting right tackle Luke Goedeke aggravated his foot injury early in Monday night’s game. Goedeke played only 12 snaps and did not practice Wednesday, so his availability for Sunday is is in question as well.

Mauch played every offensive snap against the Texans.

Luke Haggard, a practice squad player, could end up starting at right guard if Mauch can’t go. Elijah Klein and rookie Benjamin Chukwumah also are candidates.

“We juggled quite a few people around there,” Bowles said. “Whether it was Haggard, whether it was Klein or whether it was ‘Choo,’ we’re trying out some different sets just in case something happens Sunday and we’ve got to play with these guys.”