Bucs select Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain at No. 15

University of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was one of the most productive players in the country last season. His 30 7/8-inch arm length scared off some teams.

It did not scare off the Buccaneers, who ended up with a player who could prove a steal.

Tampa Bay used the 15th overall pick on Bain, who made 9.5 sacks for the Hurricanes last season and 20.5 for his three-year career.

The Buccaneers badly needed help at the position.

Yaya Diaby led them in sacks in 2025 with only seven, and Shaquil Barrett’s 10 sacks in 2021 was the last time the Bucs had a double-digit sacks leader.