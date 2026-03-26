Cam Jurgens “getting better every day” after stem cell procedure for back

Eagles center Cam Jurgens suffered a back injury late in the 2024 season that affected him for the club’s postseason run to winning the Super Bowl and required surgery. That, in turn, caused him some issues in 2025.

But the two-time Pro Bowler has now undergone another procedure that has him feeling better as the offseason program start date draws closer.

In an interview on the Bussin with the Boys podcast, Jurgens said his back is “getting better every day” after undergoing a stem cell treatment in Colombia earlier this offseason. He added that he’s “noticing a difference” since getting back home.

“It takes a little bit for the stem cells to kick in,” Jurgens said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

While Jurgens received an epidural to play in Super Bowl LIX — which the Eagles won over the Chiefs — then underwent surgery to fix the disc in his back that, he said, had broken off before the playoffs and “wrapped around” his sciatic nerve.

“It was hard to walk,” Jurgens said. “I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but also the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl.”

But now, Jurgens said, he’s in a position to be more like himself on the field.

“It takes a good year to come back from that,” Jurgens said of his first back procedure. “I’m starting to feel really good.”