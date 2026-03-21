Cam Skattebo says CTE isn’t real: “It’s an excuse”

Maybe Cam Skattebo should stick to eating crayons.

Appearing recently on the Bring the Juice with Frank Dalena podcast, the Giants running back had some things to say about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Asked whether CTE is real, Skattebo said (via Manny Soloway of Awful Announcing), “No. It’s an excuse.”

Dalena then suggested, inexplicably, that asthma is an excuse, too. (If it was a joke, it proves yet again that comedy is hard.) In response, Skattebo dubbed asthma “fake,” later saying that people who have it should just “breathe air.”

Maybe the whole thing is a bit, and I’m too old to get it. Regardless, if they were trying to be funny or whatever, it doesn’t come off that way. And it hardly represents a pivot away from Skattebo’s overall vibe — which includes, for instance, a pregame ritual that looks like someone pointed a golf cart at a wall and put a brick on the pedal.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants have anything to say about the things Skattebo said. When an Emeka Egbuka Twitter account that had “duped” the Buccaneers’ social-media team recently asked, “Is CTE even real?,” the Buccaneers moved quickly to explain that the account has no connection whatever to the team or to Egbuka.