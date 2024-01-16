Cameron Heyward on Mike Tomlin: I don’t want to play for another coach

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s future was a talking point ahead of Monday’s game in Buffalo and it was the subject of a question at his press conference after the Steelers’ season ended with a 31-17 loss to the Bills.

Tomlin walked off the podium before sharing any thoughts about having one year left on his contract with the Steelers. It’s the first time that Tomlin has gotten to that point without receiving an extension from the team and that has opened the door to speculation about a possible departure after 17 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been around for 13 of those seasons and he’s been contemplating his own future on the football field. He said on Monday that he wants to keep playing “in my heart,” but acknowledged the mounting aches and pains make it tougher to keep getting back on the field. He also indicated that it would be even more difficult if Tomlin wasn’t the one on the sideline.

“Every player wouldn’t be anything without Mike T,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “This group would not function to even get to a playoff berth without Mike T. He keeps us accountable from top to bottom and I don’t want to play for any other coach.”

PFT has reported that the Steelers want Tomlin back with an extension, but the wait is on for the coach to confirm that he plans to be in Pittsburgh at last a little while longer.