Steelers want Mike Tomlin back, with an extension

There’s plenty of noise outside the building regarding the future of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Inside the building, it’s business as usual.

As explained during the Bengals-Steelers pregame show on NBC, the Steelers have no desire to make a change. And they have no reason to think Tomlin wants to leave the place where he has worked since 2007.

In fact, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the Steelers intend to extend Tomlin’s contract before the 2024 season begins. Already, Tomlin is directly involved in roster planning for 2024 and 2025. He’s giving no indication that he’s unhappy or disgruntled or ready for something new.

Could another team call the Steelers in the offseason and try to essentially trade for Tomlin? Sure. But the Steelers don’t want Tomlin to go. And they have no reason to believe Tomlin wants to be anywhere other than where he currently is.

Some fans won’t like that. I’ll tell them what I always say when they complain about Tomlin: be careful what you wish for. There’s no guarantee the Steelers will find someone as good or better, and it’s likely that Tomlin will land on his feet and thrive, wherever he would go if he doesn’t stay in Pittsburgh.